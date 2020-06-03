A Bouncy Medley of Iconic Songs Played on a Wurlitzer

The very amusing Doctor Mix performed a rather bouncy medley of iconic songs on a Wurlitzer electric piano. Each of these songs played featured the instrument at the forefront of the melody and made the Wurlitzer famous.
Songs Played In The Video:
Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Ray Charles – What’d I Say
Supertramp – The Logical Song
Cannonball Adderley – Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Beck – Where It’s At
The Beatles – Get Back
Supertramp – Goodbye Stranger
Queen – My Best Friend
Doctor Mix introduced the Wurlitzer in a previous video.
via The Awesomer