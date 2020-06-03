A Bouncy Medley of Iconic Songs Played on a Wurlitzer

The very amusing Doctor Mix performed a rather bouncy medley of iconic songs on a Wurlitzer electric piano. Each of these songs played featured the instrument at the forefront of the melody and made the Wurlitzer famous.

Songs Played In The Video:

Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Ray Charles – What’d I Say

Supertramp – The Logical Song

Cannonball Adderley – Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Beck – Where It’s At

The Beatles – Get Back

Supertramp – Goodbye Stranger

Queen – My Best Friend

Doctor Mix introduced the Wurlitzer in a previous video.

via The Awesomer