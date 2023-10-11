Drone Journey Through the Hidden Icelandic Highlands

Daniel Haussmann of Haussmann Visuals captured gorgeous heartfelt footage of the hidden Icelandic Highlands from overhead using several different drones and cameras. As Haussmann stated, much of this beautiful landscape is not visible to a casual visitor.

It’s a place of vibrant landscapes, from lush green hills to dark lava plains and a spectrum of colors in between…But this beauty isn’t easy to access. It’s hidden behind challenging roads, river crossings, and minimal facilities, except for a few remote huts and camping spots. You need a sturdy 4×4 vehicle to explore these hidden gems.

via PetaPixel