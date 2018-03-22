Amazing Drone Footage That Captures the Unique Otherworldly Beauty of Iceland From High Above

When Israeli Ran Rosenzweig visited Iceland for the first time, he captured gorgeous 4K drone footage that shows the incredibly unique, fascinatingly otherworldly beauty of the country’s landscape. Included in the footage are the striking black sand beaches, the flowing waterfalls, the long winding roads into the mountains, the steamy geothermal spots, lava fields and remote villages, all tinged with the soft glow of the autumn sun.

Enjoy the ultimate scenic beauty of Iceland! Main locations in the video: Mývatn, Askja , Seljalandsfoss Vik, Fjaðrárgljúfur, Vatnajökull, Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach , Hraunfossar, Fjallsárlón Glacial Lagoon, Goðafoss , Rauðisandur Beach, Hvitserkur, Strokkur Geysir. …I still have trouble believing this exists.

via Caters Clips