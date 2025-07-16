Why Ice Cream Is So Much More Popular in the United States Than It Is in England

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, vlogger Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond dug into the toothy history of ice cream in the United States, noting that the American obsession with it is far greater than what he grew up with in England.

Brown further explains that he’d never seen an ice cream parlor before coming to the States. He also said that both the selection and portion size were far greater than he ever experienced as a boy.

Back when I moved here, the entire concept of a shop devoted to ice cream was alien to me. …But it wasn’t just America’s ice cream shops that have presented a novel experience. It was also the size. And by that, I mean two things. Firstly, the size of the selection. American ice cream stores have more flavors than I even knew existed. …I was lucky if the options extended beyond chocolate, vanilla, and mint. Second, portion size. Like most foods that are high in calories, American ice creams tend to come in larger servings than their British counterparts.