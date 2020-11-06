Ibex (Mountain Goats) Climb Near-Vertical Wall of a Dam in Italy to Reach Nutritious Mineral Salts

Brian Cox (previously), the host of the BBC series Forces of Nature, traveled to a dam in Antrona Valley Natural Park in Italy. It is at this spot that wild alpine ibex (mountain goats) are often seen scaling the near-vertical walls of the dam in order to reach the deposits of mineral salts from the stones. This mineral salt is a necessary part of their nutrition. While observing the ibex, Cox’s camera crew captured the adorable sight of a baby ibex scaling up the wall behind his mother who was leading the way.

The spectacular sight of mountain goats defying gravity on a vertical dam wall in Italy, and all because they have a craving for some of Earth’s elements essential to life.

