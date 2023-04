Piano Mashup of The Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’ With the Super Mario Bros. Theme’

Musician Max Cooper played a clever mashup of The Jackson 5 song “I Want You Back” and the Super Mario Bros. theme on piano, per request from a viewer. The combination gave the classic pop song an even lighter sound.

Here’s Cooper playing the piano track of “I Want You Back”.

Cooper also combined the song with the Star Wars Theme.

via Boing Boing