Inspired by the incredible work of guitarist Andre Antunes, the talented pianist Brandon Ethridge (previously) gave his own treatment to televangelist Kenneth Copeland. Ethridge insted turning the Copeland’s demanding rant against COVID-19 into a rather melodic mini-musical that made the preacher seem as if he were performing on Broadway instead.

This is the original, unaltered voice of televangelist, Kenneth Copeland. Andre Antunes, thank you for the inspiration!