A Flat Rolling Platform Droid With Smart Robotic Technology That Helps Navigate Various Terrains

Hyundai Motor Group has revealed their new Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), a flat rolling platform with smart robotic technology that allows it to navigate various terrains. The MobED is designed with adjustable suspension, allowing it to be useful both inside and outside the home.

Introducing a new mobility platform, MobED that overcomes the limitations of existing indoor guide and service robots.

It is also equipped with “eccentric wheel drive” and three motors on each wheel, all of which allow for extreme stability in any situation.

The intelligent design arrangement of each wheel featuring an individual power and steering control system enables in-place rotation and omnidirectional movement, which allows for highly effective mobility even in narrow situations. The eccentric mechanism-based posture control system also stabilizes the body attitude by adjusting the height of each wheel according to the ground environment. The MobED’s 12-inch pneumatic tires further help to absorb bumps and vibrations.