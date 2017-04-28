Hypnotic Footage Showing How Simpkins Confectionary Makes Their Iconic Tinned Sweets

In a wonderfully hypnotic film created for the “Made in Sheffield” exhibition at the Millennial Museum Sheffield, the historic British company A L Simpkins Ltd showcased the start-to-finish process by which they make their iconic handmade tinned sweets.

Simpkins was founded in 1921 after Albert Leslie Simpkin returned from the First World War. They began making glucose sweets using natural flavours and colours and quickly became famous for their sweets in travel tins. Today they still use traditional methods and recipes in small batches without artificial colours or flavours