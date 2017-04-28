Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Hypnotic Footage Showing How Simpkins Confectionary Makes Their Iconic Tinned Sweets

by at on

In a wonderfully hypnotic film created for the “Made in Sheffield” exhibition at the Millennial Museum Sheffield, the historic British company A L Simpkins Ltd showcased the start-to-finish process by which they make their iconic handmade tinned sweets.

Simpkins was founded in 1921 after Albert Leslie Simpkin returned from the First World War. They began making glucose sweets using natural flavours and colours and quickly became famous for their sweets in travel tins. Today they still use traditional methods and recipes in small batches without artificial colours or flavours

Simkins Bobby Tins

Simpkins Hangover Drops

Simkins Chocolate Mint Tin

photos by A L Simpkins Ltd

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Advertisements



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.