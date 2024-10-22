Foreign Words That Are Mispronounced in English

Adam Aleksic, a self-described etymology nerd, gave several examples of hyperforeignisms, foreign words that are pronounced in English according to assumed familiar sounds in the original languages.

In linguistics we call these hyperforeignisms, words that were changed because we overthought some part of their pronunciations. …We often do this because we don’t want to sound like stupid Americans.

Examples include habaneros. The word does not have an “ñ”, however many Americans pronounce it that way, perhaps due to the familiar pronunciation of jalapeños. Also included are smörgåsbord and parmesan, both correctly pronounced with a sibilant “s” but are given what’s considered culturally appropriate makeovers.