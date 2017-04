Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While attending the Monsterpalooza convention in Pasadena, Norman Chan of Tested caught up with talented sculptor Andrew Freeman of Immortal Masks to take a look at his disgustingly good hyper-realistic Ren & Stimpy character masks.

A post shared by Immortal Masks and Immortal FX (@immortalmasks) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

A post shared by Immortal Masks and Immortal FX (@immortalmasks) on Oct 8, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

A post shared by Immortal Masks and Immortal FX (@immortalmasks) on Oct 8, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

well now you know what ren and stimpy look like in real life https://t.co/EPAUyDeQRl pic.twitter.com/Qm46eqvqGv

— Norman Chan (@nchan) April 11, 2017