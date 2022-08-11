Hyper Realistic Handmade Food Candles

Atlanta artist Chavonna “Bang” Ross of Bang’N Candles creates absolutely scrumptious looking, hyper-realistic food candles.

Ross’s line of candles includes mouth-watering calorie-free desserts, half-eaten bowls of cereal, southern comfort foods like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, fast-food like pizza and lo mein, and elegant TV dinner-style meals in divided aluminum pans. She also makes candy candles that include chocolate and chewy sweets like Swedish Fish and peach rings. All of her candles are made with soy wax.

Ross takes great pride in her work, knowing that her talents are going to make others happy.

