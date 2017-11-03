Gorgeous Hyper-Realistic Butterfly Specimen Case Murals Painted Freehand Onto Sides of Buildings

In July, 2017, French street artist Mantra created an absolutely gorgeous mural of hyper-realistic butterfly specimen case onto the side of a classic building in Thionville France, calling it “Yasuni’s Imago“, which named for the illustration upon which the mural was based. In September 2017, the artist took part in Festival Asalto (International Urban Art Festival) in in Zaragoza, Spain, where he created a several building murals entitled “Mariposas de Aragón” for which each of the giant butterflies were painted freehand at the festival.
via Lustik