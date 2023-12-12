Husky ‘Talks’ to His Humans With an Italian Accent

Whenever his humans are speaking their native Italian language to him, a very vocal husky named Aaron readily responds to them with the very same Italian accent. While this is really amusing, it is not an uncommon occurrence. According an informal study from 2000, dogs will adopt the same regional accents as their human.

Dog and animal behaviour experts staged a national poll using a special barkline, where hundreds of dog owners were asked to phone and leave recorded messages of their voice as well as their dogs barking and growling. The sounds were then compared by a panel of experts and ‘TV Vet’ Emma Milne. The team noticed that there were definite regional variations in dog barks across the UK.

via Boing Boing