East Texas Husky Refuses to Come In From the Snow

A rather stubborn 5 year old Siberian husky named Malakai in Tyler, Texas quite amusingly shook his head no several times as he refused to come inside from the snow. Malakai’s human beckoned the dog over and over, but being that snow is so rare in that part of the country, Malakai probably figured that he may as well enjoy it for as long as he can as huskies are made for cold weather.

