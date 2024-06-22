Husky In an Ambulance Costume Howls Like a Siren

A beautiful husky named Dexter, whose howl sounds like a siren, was appropriately dressed in an ambulance costume created by his human for Halloween.

Everyone always tells me Dexter’s howl sounds like an ambulance, so I had to make him this. I won’t be winning any awards for artistry but I think it got the idea across.

The costume didn’t bother Dexter at all, so long as he was getting treats.

As always, Dexter will do ANYTHING for food. Including, howling in a cardboard box with lights on it.