Husband Gives Wife Cabbage Patch Kid From Her Childhood For Christmas and She Cries Tears of Joy

David Barragan did Christmas right last year by giving his wife Laura Mejia a special Cabbage Patch Kids doll from her childhood, named Tina, and she cried tears of joy. Mejia had to give up all of her toys at the age of 10, including Tina, before she and her family immigrated to the United States from Columbia. There was just not enough room on the plane.

When I was 8 years old for Christmas I received a Cabbage Patch Kid Doll who came with a bathing suit,snorkeling mask and floaties; her name was Tina.

When I turned 10, my family and I were immigrating to the United States and I was told by my parents that I would have to leave all my toys behind, even my precious Tina, because we couldn’t carry much on the plane. I was only allowed a little backpack. I cried about leaving her behind, and to this day I still remember her. (read more)

