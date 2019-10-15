Fascinating Drone Footage of Humpback Whales Swimming in Circles to Create Bubble Nets to Trap Prey

Researchers at the University of Hawaii, in partnership with the Alaska Whale Foundation, captured absolutely fascinating and groundbreaking drone and POV footage of humpback whales in the icy arctic waters swimming in circles, blowing bubbles. These bubbles form a net that disorients and confuses the unfortunate animals, making it easier for the whale to feed.

A humpback whale swimming in a circular pattern while blowing bubbles to create a “net” to encircle its prey. It’s a regular occurrence in the cold blue-green waters of Southeast Alaska …The team used cameras and sensors attached to the whales with suction cups, coupled with drones to capture the video and important data for a project investigating causes of a possible decline in the humpback whale numbers.