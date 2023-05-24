Kind Humans Teach Rescued Sheep How to Walk Again

A rescued emaciated sheep named Sally came to Edgar’s Mission, a farm animal sanctuary in Victoria, Australia, unable to walk. Her devoted caretakers gave her the nutrition, medical care, and physical therapy needed for Sally to regain her health. They worked as a team to teach Sally how to walk again.

Our team devoted themselves tirelessly to providing her with everything she needed, including nourishing meals, daily rehabilitation sessions while suspended in a sling, gentle exercise to stimulate her previously motionless limbs…After 29 determined days, Sally walked on her own!

By day 30, Sally was back out in the field, enjoying life to its fullest.