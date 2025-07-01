Humanoid Robots Compete in 3-on-3 Soccer Match at Beijing’s First Robotic Soccer Tournament

Autonomous AI-powered humanoid robots played a 3-on-3 soccer match at the ROBO League Football Tournament at Beijing Smart Esports Event Centre on June 28, 2025. The opening game featured the semi-finals between the Vulcan Team from Tsinghua University and the Blaze Light Team from Beijing Information & Science Technology University. This game was a preview for the upcoming World Humanoid Robot Games in August 2025.

China’s first three-on-three humanoid robot soccer league, the RoBoLeague World Robot Soccer League, officially kicked off on June 28 at the Beijing Smart Esports Event Centre.

The child-sized robots, created by Booster Robotics, offered a bit of slapstick humor for the audience, but the mechanics involved in making this game happen are nothing short of incredible.

The Booster Robotics Soccer Solution