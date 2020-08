Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brazilian artist Solange Nunes hand embroidered an absolutely stunning, anatomically correct human heart onto a delicate leaf. Nunes created this piece with the beautiful message “Que tu corazón aprenda a estar tranquil…” (“May your heart be calm”).

Here’s some of Nunes’ other incredible leaf embroideries, many of which carry an equally beautiful message.

via Knit Hacker