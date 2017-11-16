Laughing Squid

A Sullen Newfoundland Dog Refuses to Look at His Human Until She Offers Him a Heartfelt Apology

A stubbornly sullen but gorgeous chocolate Newfoundland dog named Ralphie evidently had a bone to pick with his quizzical human and refused to even look at her until she gave him a great big, heartfelt apology for her wrongdoing. Once he heard the words “I’m sorry”, Ralph immediately offered back his fuzzy affection.

Ralphie really isn’t in the mood for what she has to say. until…

Perhaps Ralph was still upset about the blue wig he was forced to wear on Halloween, even though he and his siblings looked really cute.

