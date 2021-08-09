A Striking Cover of the Theme From ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Performed on Theremin and Glass Harp

French musician Grégoire Blanc (previously) joined Anna and Arkadiusz Szafraniec of GlassDuo in the Polish countryside to perform an absolutely striking duet of the theme composed by Joe Hisaishi for the 2004 Studio Ghibli anime film Howl’s Moving Castle. Blanc played the theremin while GlassDuo played the glass harp.

We are delighted to share this lovely waltz composed by Joe Hisashi for Studio Ghibli’s famous film: “Howl’s Moving Castle”. It has quite a different taste with our instruments and we hope you will enjoy this alternative rendition.