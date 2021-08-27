An Animated Short Showing How Work Culture in Japan Has Changed Over the Last 100 Years

“100 Years of Work in Japan” by SmartHR is an animated short by pixel artist Motocross Saito showing how work culture in Japan has changed over the last 100 years. The film begins with the “salaryman” (white-collar worker) in the 1920s and then goes decade by decade to show how not only how work has changed, but how the world around them has as well.

(translated) It has been 100 years since the 1920s when the working style of “salaryman” was born in Japanese society. Now that society seems to have reached a turning point, SmartHR has produced a video that looks back on the 100 years of “working” that has changed with the times.

via SoraNews24