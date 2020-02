Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jamie Goode of Wine Anorak traveled to the Cork Supply Company in Portugal to see how these spongy wine stoppers are made. The multi-step process is fascinating, particularly when they go through the optical sorter to look for imperfections.

Have you ever wondered how wine bottle corks are made?

Cork Supply takes their corks seriously, but they don’t mind having a bit of fun with them either.

via The Awesomer