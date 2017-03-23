Laughing Squid

How TV Show Opening Title Sequences Have Evolved Over the Years

Wired Design has created a new video where they explain and show how the opening title sequences of television shows have evolved over the years.

A SHARPLY DRESSED silhouette plummets through a canyon of advertisements. A troubled man chomps on a cigar as he drives along the New Jersey Turnpike. Gauzy portraits of broken, poisoned people overlay images of the polluted landscape they call home. You’ve probably heard television is in something of a golden age, but the same can be said of title sequences, which today are often just as compelling and memorable as the shows they tee up. (read more)

tv

