The Traditional French Technique of Kneading Butter to Give It a Uniquely Smooth Texture

Insider video journalist Claudia Romeo travelled to the iconic Jean-Yves Bordier Creamery in Brittany, France to learn the unique way in which they make their iconic butter. While there, Romero met with proprietor Jean-Yves Bordier who explained that they use the traditional French technique of using a maxalage, a wooden or metal wheel that kneads the butter for a uniquely smooth and rich texture.

Jean-Yves Bordier, a butter artisan who brought back to France the 19th-century technique of malaxage, using a big wooden wheel to knead the butter. To Jean-Yves, the malaxage is a more romantic way to make butter. At his workshop, everything is churned, kneaded, and shaped by hand.

Great Big Story visited the creamery where they learned how they make their famous seaweed butter.

Jean-Yves Bordier does butter one bit better. Using three different types of seaweed, Bordier’s butter brings a special salty earthiness—one that has won over some of the top chefs of our time.

via Colossal