Toothless Falls in Love in a Fiery Trailer For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Dreamworks released the trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, their upcoming third and final animated action fantasy film in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. The fiery trailer follows Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) as he discovers an undiscovered world of dragons and and his best friend Toothless falls in love with a female Night Fury. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is scheduled to release on March 1st, 2019.

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.