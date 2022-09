How to Teach Your Cat to Roll Over Like a Dog

The incredibly talented Didga the Cat and her trainer Robert Dollwet shared an informative step-by-step tutorial that shows how to teach a cat to roll over like a dog. All the trick involves is a clicker, treats, and a motivated feline.

The making of this video, Didga had the Guinness World Record for most tricks by a cat in one minute, We couldn’t have achieved this without the clicker.