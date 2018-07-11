How to Teach a Cat to ‘Handshake’ Upon Request

In their first video of a soon-to-be ongoing series, human Pat and cat Sherlock demonstrated an efficient way to teach a cat how to proffer a paw to shake upon request. Using a positive reinforcement, Pat explained how to use both hands – one to hold the treats and the other to issue instructions. Eventually the cat will put it all together to realize that a “handshake” equals a treat and will happily do so when asked.

Eventually you will be able to give the command and offer an open palm and she will try to offer her paw into your hand in order to get the treat. For Sherlock this took about 20 trials.