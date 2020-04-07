How to Reseal a Bag of Chips Without Using a Clip

An online tutorial by Origami At The Sushi Bar demonstrates how to reseal an open bag of chips without a clip and instead uses the principles of origami to get it done. The bag is folded into itself so as to create an airtight seal and keep the contents fresh.
It appears that this handy method is less widely known to some, as food expert Padma Lakshi of Top Chef shared that she had never heard of it until now.
How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 5, 2020