How To Quickly Fake a British Accent

Instructor Gideon of LetThemTalkTV offered six helpful hints for quickly faking an English accent should the need ever arise. Gideon, who teaches English in France, is originally from London, so the speech pattern he’s demonstrating is that of Standard Southern British English (SSBE).

You urgently need to sound British. You don’t have time to study phonetics and practise for years so hear it is. In just 12 minutes you’ll learn six sounds that’ll mark you out as British. The accent here is SSBE (Standard Southern British English) sometimes referred to as RP.