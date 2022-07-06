South African Tour Guide Explains How to Pronounce the Distinctive Clicks in the Zulu Language

Tour guide Sakhile Dube of Safari and – Surf Wilderness Adventures, quite amiably explained how to pronounce the distinctive clicks and pops used in the Zulu language. He first made the sound, showing his mouth formation, and then provided examples of how each sounded within names and words.

Many of the South African Tribes use click sounds in their language, this is a great Zulu click lesson with Sakhile from Safari and Surf – Wilderness Adventures.

Dube also gave a similar lesson to the folks at Stray Along the Way.