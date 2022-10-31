An Amusing Discussion About the Proper Way of Pronouncing English Words Despite Their Odd Spellings

Comedian Matt Colbo, who enjoyed doing an impression of Tom Scott and recited a three-minute monologue without using the letter “e”, engaged in an amusing conversation with another version of himself about the proper pronunciation of English words despite their odd spellings. Words such as “cough”, “thought”, and “bough” were definitely at issue, as were silent letters of words such as “light”, “psychologist”, and even the name “Chris”.

If English sounded like it was spelled.

Ricky and Lucy encountered much of the same confusion when reading a story to their young son.