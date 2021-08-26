How to Play Drums in the Distinctive Style of the Late Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones

Percussionist Steward Jean of Drum Magazine gave a full tutorial in 2018 showing students how to play drums in the style of the late Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones, particularly his distinctive habit of not hitting the hi-hat while playing the backbeat on the snare. According to Jean, this was a lot easier said than done.

This is not as easy as it looks—losing that one little eighth-note does make us think a little more, but it really helps to isolate the snare drum in the mix.

Watts gave a rare but wonderful interview, also in 2018, during which he demonstrated his pre-show dance moves.

Charlie speaks – and dances!

Charlie Watts sadly passed away on August 24, 2021, at the age of 80 due to cardiac issues. Rest in Peace Sir. May you keep the beat forever.

via Boing Boing