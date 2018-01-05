The Way in Which Machines Organize Information Acts as a Blueprint for Personal Time Management

In an organized TED-Ed lesson by Brian Christian and animated by Marko Dješka, narrator Addison Anderson explains how computers schedule information, fix errors and manage interruptions and why machines can provide a blueprint of sorts for personal time management.
Human beings and computers alike share the challenge of how to get as much done as possible in a limited time. Over the last fifty or so years, computer scientists have learned a lot of good strategies for managing time effectively — and they have a lot of experience with what can go wrong.