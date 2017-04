In a mouth-watering episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make Julia Child‘s tasty boeuf bourguignon dish, as seen in the 2009 film Julie & Julia.

Frequently, watching a Meryl Streep movie means you’re watching it for Meryl Streep, and not much else. But in the case of Julie & Julia, a host of stunning food porn accompanies Streep’s charming turn as the late/great Julia Child. Does the recipe from Julia’s first-ever television appearance stand the test of time?