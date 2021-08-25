How to Make Just About Every Shape of Bread

Peter Endriss, the head baker at Runner & Stone in Gowanus, Brooklyn partnered with Epicurious to offer a rather comprehensive tutorial in shaping a variety of different bread. Included in this list are simple loaves of bread and rolls along with such tasty treats as brioche à tête, pretzels, bagels, English muffins, challah, chapeau, and even a pizza crust. Endriss takes his time explaining the process, making each loaf seem attainable with a little practice.

