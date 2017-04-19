How to Make Chef’s Legendary Chocolate Salty Balls From South Park

In a tasty episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make his recreation of Chef‘s legendary chocolate salty balls from South Park.

South Park is home to a surprising number of tempting foodstuffs. Granted, they’re all subtly gross in one way or another, but that doesn’t make Chef’s Chocolate Salty Balls sound any less appealing. Especially when it’s being sung at you by Isaac Hayes. Open wide.