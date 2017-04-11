Laughing Squid

How to Make a Tasty Bowl of Shoyu Ramen From the Japanese ‘Ramen Western’ Film ‘Tampopo’

In a tasty episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make a tasty bowl of Shoyu Ramen from the 1985 Japanese “ramen western” film Tampopo.

Tampopo is a genre-bender ahead of its time, affectionately referred to as a “ramen western”. Like spaghetti western. But Japanese. Hence the ramen. It’s a play on words, you don’t get it. This 1985 foodie flight of fancy features a ‘ramen master’, who artfully studies and mindfully consumes his bowl of steaming noodles and broth. NOTE: I forgot to mention in the video, this came out absolutely fan-fucking-tastic. The noodles were tender but chewy, the broth was flavorful without being too fishy, and the pork was exquisite.

