How to Find a Street in Two Minutes Using a Photo

Professional GeoGuessr player Trevor Rainbolt explains how to find a street anywhere in the world using available photos in a very short window of time. To demonstrate, Rainbolt used the cover of the Jack Harlow album Jackman.

Today we’re gonna learn and we’re gonna use Jack Harlow’s album cover. I think it has a good amount of clues. A good amount of research, previously knowledge and just kind of a very easy sub five minutes.