How to Draw Yourself as a ‘Peanuts’ Character Using Apple Pages With an Apple Pencil on an iPad

In an informative episode of Today at Apple, host Anthony Jackson, a Creative Pro at the Apple Carnegie Library gave an informative and collaborative lesson that shows how to draw yourself as one of the Peanuts Gang on an iPad using Apple Pages and an Apple Pencil in celebration of The Snoopy Show debuting on Apple+.

Anthony first called showrunner Mark Evestaff to describe the series. He then brought in the series storyboard artist Krista Porter via video chat to help with the drawing process.

Learn how to draw yourself as a Peanuts character in Pages with the help of The Snoopy Show storyboard artist Krista Porter and Anthony from Today at Apple.

There are some templates available to get started.