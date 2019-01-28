How to Decorate a Cake With Impressionist Style Tulips

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes in Austin, Texas shared how to make a beautiful cake decorated with impressionist style tulip made out of colorful buttercream. Channeling her “inner Bob Ross“, Sideserf spoke about color wheels, proper tools and painting techniques.

I channeled my inner Bob Ross and tried my hand at palette knife painting with buttercream! I ended up with some dang pretty tulips using simple tools found in most kitchens ? Learn how I done it at https://t.co/N1YpQgGTpZ pic.twitter.com/fhpEokFrBu — Sideserf Cakes (@SideserfCakes) January 28, 2019