How to Cut a Peach to Easily Remove the Pit

Food bully Holly Haines of ItsHolly shared a really handy tip for cutting peaches and other stone fruits in such a way as to more easily remove the pit. She first cuts the fruit horizontally “along its equator”, dividing it into two halves. She then takes the half with the pit still attached, cuts it vertically along the middle, divides it in half again, and pulls out the pit. Easy peasy.

plus, today on Patreon – a li'l wake and bake, a farmers market haul, cutting board care, and making myself a cute brunch with my farmers market goodies. it's pretty much my perfect Sunday.

via Boing Boing