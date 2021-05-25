Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

How to Create a Rage Against the Machine Song

by on

German musician Leoniden quite humorously shared a handy tutorial about the specific rock elements and techniques that one can use in order to create a song that sounds like it was written by Rage Against the Machine in less than a minute.

Leoniden included such tips as “groovy pentatonic riffing with ghost notes”, “blue note bending”, “tremolo picking”, “scaleless sweeping” and creative amp usage on guitar and “leaning into the 1” on drums and bass.

How to make a Rage Against The Machine song in under 60 seconds. Don’t get me wrong, I love them.


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved