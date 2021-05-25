How to Create a Rage Against the Machine Song

German musician Leoniden quite humorously shared a handy tutorial about the specific rock elements and techniques that one can use in order to create a song that sounds like it was written by Rage Against the Machine in less than a minute.

Leoniden included such tips as “groovy pentatonic riffing with ghost notes”, “blue note bending”, “tremolo picking”, “scaleless sweeping” and creative amp usage on guitar and “leaning into the 1” on drums and bass.