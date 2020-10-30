A Humorously Spooky Tutorial Showing How to Carve a Simple But Super Scary Face Into a Pumpkin

In honor of Halloween, talented woodcarver and artist Bobby Duke (previously) created a humorous tutorial in which a spooky voice explains how to carve a simple but really scary face into a pumpkin.

In this video I show you how to make a really simple but super scary pumpkin for Halloween.

Duke starts off in the video running from something in the woods and finds a magical Christmas hat that gives him the power of art. He rushes back to his studio but fails to heed the warning not to put the hat onto a carved pumpkin.

Duke had also done a similar and equally amusing video back in 2018.

Shortly after this video came out, several people followed Duke’s instructions and carved their own pumpkins. Duke proudly shared a compiled photo of them.

via Nerdist