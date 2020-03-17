How to Care for Pets During the Spread of Coronavirus

Dr. Uri Burstyn, the helpful veterinarian from Vancouver, B.C., shared how best to care for pets during the spread of Coronavirus with the help of a beautiful cat named Clawdia. Dr. Burstyn first tackled the misinformation regarding the disease and dogs, telling his audience that there is no connection between the two. Pets cannot transmit the virus nor can they catch the virus from humans. He also suggested different ways that humans can ensure that their pets are healthy while keeping themselves safe from harm.

Your pets are not a health risk to you but certainly skipping regular vet visits are not getting the health care your pet requires because you’re concerned about going to the vet. It’s actually a health risk to them. Now of course, if you are isolating yourself and if you’re actually feeling sick don’t go to the vet don’t go outside. Self-isolation is a very important part of managing this epidemic however there are many other ways to get your pet to the vet. You can ask your friends or relatives to help you out there are pet taxi services in most cities and a lot of taxi companies will just take your pet to the vet if need be.