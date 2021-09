How to Build a LEGO Square That Can Bend and Twist

Jeff Sanders of Brick Bending shows how to make a bendable LEGO square that can twist and wave without breaking. Using 685 purple LEGO bricks, Sanders goes through each step with a clear demonstration of what should be done and when.

This LEGO build will blow your mind. …Breakdown (in plates): 1×8 (480), 1×6 (80), 1×4 (80), 1×2 (39), 1×1 (6)

