Golf Town Channel went inside the Titleist Ball Plant 3 to see firsthand how their signature Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls are made. The fully automated process shows how flat pieces of synthetic rubber are then shaped, ground, given dimples, painted, polished, labeled, and boxed for retail sale all in one place.

