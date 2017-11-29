How The Dead Kennedys Embraced Juvenalian Satire to Push Political Messages in Their Songs

I think no band has ever been so good at this rebellious satire as the Dead Kennedys. One of the greatest punk bands of all time, their brilliant lyrics wielded satire like a well honed blade and used it to push their political messages…’Holiday in Cambodia’ shows how powerful satire can be as a tool of social commentary. The Dead Kennedys had it down to a science…

Polyphonic takes a look at the manner in which the iconic punk band Dead Kennedys embraced juvenalian satire in the lyrics of their very pointed songs. Wielding ridicule as an abrasive weapon , the band took no prisoners in the political realm.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!